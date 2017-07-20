Lena Dunham Added To Cast Of “American Horror Story” Season 7, And Fans Are Not Happy

While Ryan Murphy has done an incredible job of building the hype around the upcoming season of American Horror Story, his latest announcement regarding the show doesn’t exactly have fans terribly excited.

Murphy went on Twitter yesterday to announce the latest addition to the cast, Girls creator and star Lena Dunham.

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017

Dunham is a divisive person herself, and rubs a lot of people the wrong way, often to the point where her personal beliefs often shadow her amazing work. Murphy received quick backlash for the casting choice.

RYAN WTF ARE YOU DOING pic.twitter.com/fwqAteQUGr — chri💲 (@chrisholmez) July 20, 2017

Politics and personal beliefs aside, Dunham is incredibly talented, so is it really fair to criticize with just the announcement so far?

Either way, this is shaping up to be the most controversial season yet!

Via Uproxx