O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing Streams Live Today

A parole hearing for O.J. Simpson will begin today at noon in Nevada. He has been in jail since December 2008, when a Las Vegas judge sentenced him to serve between nine and 33 years for his part in an armed robbery. Many legal experts believe he will be paroled.

O.J. Simpson up for parole in Nevada robbery; good chance he'll be released. https://t.co/SegFPEd4ni — The Associated Press (@AP) July 17, 2017

Simpson was one of several men, one with a gun, who burst into a Las Vegas hotel room and took sports memorabilia, which he claimed belonged to him. He was convicted of conspiracy, burglary with use of a deadly weapon, kidnapping, robbery, assault and coercion, all with use of a deadly weapon.

Simpson, now 70, is eligible to be released on parole as early as October 1st. He is already technically on parole for several of the charges. Today, a four-person parole board will hear his plea for clemency on the rest via teleconference from Lovelock Correctional Facility in Lovelock, Nevada, a medium-security facility about 90 miles northeast of Reno.

According to reports, Simpson has been a model prisoner and stands a very good chance of being granted parole.