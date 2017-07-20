O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing Streams Live Today

July 20, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: hearing, O.J. Simpson, parole, Streams

A parole hearing for O.J. Simpson will begin today at noon in Nevada. He has been in jail since December 2008, when a Las Vegas judge sentenced him to serve between nine and 33 years for his part in an armed robbery. Many legal experts believe he will be paroled.

Simpson was one of several men, one with a gun, who burst into a Las Vegas hotel room and took sports memorabilia, which he claimed belonged to him. He was convicted of conspiracy, burglary with use of a deadly weapon, kidnapping, robbery, assault and coercion, all with use of a deadly weapon.

Simpson, now 70, is eligible to be released on parole as early as October 1st. He is already technically on parole for several of the charges. Today, a four-person parole board will hear his plea for clemency on the rest via teleconference from Lovelock Correctional Facility in Lovelock, Nevada, a medium-security facility about 90 miles northeast of Reno.

According to reports, Simpson has been a model prisoner and stands a very good chance of being granted parole.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live