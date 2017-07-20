Police Officers Call Out Local Gang In YouTube Video: “We Do Dumbbell Presses With Weights Bigger Than You.”

Several groups of police officers gathered to shoot a special video targeted at suspected gang members in Louisiana.

Capt. Clay Higgins of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office led the charge of gathered officers, warning suspected members of the local Gremlin Street Gang that the police is coming for them, and they are not afraid.

In the video, Higgins directly calls out members of the Gremlins, posting pictures of the suspects and lets them know, they are not afraid. Higgins says, “The Gremlin street gang is responsible for hundreds of violent crimes: Murders, armed robberies, witness intimidation, burglaries, drug trafficking, extortion and brutal beatings. We’ve arrested 10 of these thugs and have warrants on seven more. Every one of these animals is most definitely armed and dangerous. You will be hunted, you will be tracked, and if you raise your weapon to a man like me: We will return fire with superior fire.”

Higgins then pleads for citizens to be alert, and notify their local authorities of any suspicious activity. “I encourage every citizen watching this to look into your own heart and find the American courage that conquers all evil. I implore you to listen to this message and stand up. Take back your streets. Tack back your country. Come forward with information about these heathens that have terrorized your community.”

Via Fox 13