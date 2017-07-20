Porn Traffic Drops During Game of Thrones Premiere

July 20, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Decreased, Game of Throne, porn, Traffic

What does this say about Game of Thrones fans?

The season premiere of Game of Thrones was one of the biggest television events we’ve seen in a while. According to HBO, more than 16 million people tuned in.

Thanks to all that interest in these compelling characters who could die at any time, porn traffic decreased.

PornHub.com reported that their site’s traffic was down nearly 5% during the Game of Thrones premiere. It may not sound like much, but number crunchers think otherwise.

Sunday night is the most popular times for people to visit PornHub. Or it WAS until Game of Thrones returned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live