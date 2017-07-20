REPORT: Chester Bennington Of Linkin Park Found Dead In Apparent Suicide

July 20, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: chester bennington, dead, Linkin Park, suicide

TMZ is reporting that Chester Bennington of Linkin Park was found dead in an apparent suicide.

According to the report, L.A. County officials told TMZ that the singer hung himself at his home in Palos Verdes Estates. He was discovered Thursday morning.

Billboard is reporting that Benninngton has struggled with Drugs and Alcohol additions in the past, and that his bands most recent album, ‘One More Light’, had reached the top of the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

He is survived by his wife and six children. He was 41 years old.

Linkin Park is supposed to play Starplex Pavillion on August 25th. No word yet on if that show is cancelled.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live