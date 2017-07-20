Tabasco Releases Sauce That’s ’20x Hotter’

July 20, 2017 12:06 PM
The bottle looks familiar, but do not be fooled.

Tabasco just released Scorpion Sauce, which they say is 20 times hotter than the Tabasco Original hot sauce.

It’s made with Trinidad Moruga Scorpion peppers, which are the second hottest peppers in the world and only discovered a few years ago by

New Mexico State University’s Chile Pepper Institute as they sought to find the world’s hottest pepper.

One wonders why they didn’t create this sauce with the winner vs the runner-up. I suppose there’s a limit to what humans can endure.

If you dare, grab a bottle online at countrystore.tabasco.com.

