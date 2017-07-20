The New Oasis DFW

The ALL NEW Oasis is on the air!

So what’s new on the Oasis?

1. The look and feel of the station is all new and reflects our modern, totally fresh approach. 2. We’ve added thousands of songs and are adding more everyday so you’ll hear less repetition and discover amazing new artists. We’ve got the biggest playlist in Jazz radio. 3. Our on air hosts are back! Sharing up to the minute concert and lifestyle suggestions, invitations to special private artist meet and greets and a lot more. We’re broadcasting 24/7/365 from the CBS radio studios in Uptown so DFW is home! 4. You’ll hear all of your smooth favorites plus Modern Jazz from around the world to enhance your experience. Take a virtual vacation and explore a world of cultures through Jazz on the Oasis. 5. We’ll be featuring new music hours throughout the week, an entire hour of new releases from brilliant new talent and the stars of contemporary Jazz.

