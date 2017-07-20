Washington D.C. Builds A Memorial To Honor The Security Robot Who Drowned Itself In A Fountain

Remember that mall robot who was viciously attacked by a drunk man earlier this year? Not too long after repairs, the little guy was put back to work doing security at an office building.

Sadly, his return to work was short lived. Apparently, he just wasn’t happy being a security robot anymore. Tragically, the robot did himself in by jumping into a fountain and drown.

Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself. We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots. pic.twitter.com/rGLTAWZMjn — Bilal Farooqui (@bilalfarooqui) July 17, 2017

Of course we are all sad at the loss of our robot friend. However, his friends at work created a beautiful shrine to honor him.

This is the memorial for Steve the drowned security robot outside our office on his charging pad. The future is weird. pic.twitter.com/Pb7KLay1VO — Oliver Griswold (@originalgriz) July 19, 2017

RIP little buddy.

Almost as great as the Toronto raccoon.