Washington D.C. Builds A Memorial To Honor The Security Robot Who Drowned Itself In A Fountain

Remember that mall robot who was viciously attacked by a drunk man earlier this year? Not too long after repairs, the little guy was put back to work doing security at an office building.
Sadly, his return to work was short lived. Apparently, he just wasn’t happy being a security robot anymore. Tragically, the robot did himself in by jumping into a fountain and drown.
Of course we are all sad at the loss of our robot friend. However, his friends at work created a beautiful shrine to honor him.
RIP little buddy.
Almost as great as the Toronto raccoon.