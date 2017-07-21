Aaron Carter Reveals All About Relationship With Brother, Nick, Claims There’s “Too Much Animosity”

Aaron Carter has had a rough go as of late. He’s hounded by haters online who body shame him for hs skinny physique, and he was recently arrested for DUI in Georgia. After the arrest, older brother Nick reached out to Aaron via social media, something we’ve come to learn the pop singer actually resents.

To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

In an interview with E!, Aaron revealed that beyond the Twitter post, Nick made no attempt to contact or help his younger brother. “How about all of the other options he had? How about calling me in jail? I don’t need Nick’s help. I don’t need that. I don’t need help. What I need is for people to understand that I’m human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world.”

Aaron posted a statement online shortly after the incident, condemning Nick for, what he believes, airing their private affairs out in the public.

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

Also, Aaron revealed that there is “too much animosity” between the two to have anything that resembles a stable relationship. “There’s too much conflict of interest. I will always love you. And I will always have forgiveness in my heart for you. And before you read tabloids and you make assumptions, you should reach out to me.”

Via Cosmopolitan