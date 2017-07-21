According To The Hater App, Texans Hate Sleeping With The Windows Open

There’s an app for everything, including one for haters. The Hater app hooks people up based on their common hatred of certain things. Obviously your hate can be anything from cigarettes to sand.

So what does each state hate?

Well, Hater did the research. We have a list of what every single state hates!

Let’s start with Texas. We Texans hate sleeping with the windows open. What? That’s so random! And of course we hate sleeping with the windows open, it’s too dang hot here!

Ok, so Texas is kind of lame. Let’s find some funny ones like Louisiana who hates being the designated driver. Or how about Nevada, who hates feminism. Michigan hates Pride and Prejudice. And Colorado, well, they hate N’Sync!

