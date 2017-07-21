Check Out The Official SDCC Trailer For Marvel’s Inhumans

The San Diego Comic Con gives sci-fi fans the chance to see what’s coming up in movies, television, games and comics. Some of the most popular things that always come out of the event are trailers for new films and shows.

On Thursday, Marvel released the newest trailer for the TV show Inhumans, which stars Anson Mount, Ken Leung, and Serinda Swan. And it will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Actually before the TV series starts, it will begin as an IMAX movie.

You can see it exclusively in IMAX theaters starting on September 1st, then catch the rest on ABC on September 29th.