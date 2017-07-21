Justin Bieber Banned From Mainland China Due To “Bad Behavior” On And Off The Stage

Justin Bieber’s bad behavior has landed the pop star in a little bit of bad water overseas.

The entire country of China has banned the singer from performing in the mainland due to the “bad behavior” he exhibits on and off the stage. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture has called the ban “necessary,” in order to “purify the country’s entertainment industry.”

Questions were raised after Bieber did not stop in China as part of his Asian tour in September. He made stops in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore, but not China. When questioned, officials from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture confirmed the singer’s banishment.

The Bureau said:

We sympathize with your feelings. Justin Bieber is a talented singer but is also a controversial young foreign idol. We understand that there are records of his bad behavior, whether it is in his private life abroad or on stage….

His inappropriate manner has caused public discontent. In order to regulate the market order of show business in China and purify the market environment, it was decided that performers of inappropriate behavior will not be welcomed.

Bieber has been to China before. In 2013, he was filmed being carried up the Great Wall of China by a bodyguard, which many in China felt was offensive.

