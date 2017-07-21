Justin Bieber Is Banned From China

Justin Bieber won’t be touring in China any time soon. He recently posted info for his next tour, listing places like Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Hong Kong. Bieber won’t be going to China though.

A representative for Beijing’s Culture Bureau said, “Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign idol. As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviors, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China.”

Via TMZ