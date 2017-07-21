North Texas Coffee Company Recalls Product After FDA Finds Viagra Ingredient

July 21, 2017 5:40 AM
(Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

Bestherbs Coffee LLC out of Grand Prairie has had to recall its entire line of New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Herbs Coffee after the FDA found the coffee contained an ingredient similar to Viagra.

Let’s just say the customers were getting a little too excited about their morning cup of joe.

The FDA found the ingredient “desmethyl carbodenafil” which is apparently incredibly similar to sildenafil, the active ingredient in the male-enhancement drug, Viagra.  While the ingredient is used to treat erectile dysfunction, desmethyl carbodenafil, when reacting to nitrates in our body, can potentially lower blood pressure to near dangerous levels.

Bestherbs sold the productsall across the country, with each box containing 25, 13-gram packs of coffee.  Customers who purchased the coffee are eligible for a full refund by returning the product to their office, located at:

Bestherbs Coffee LLC
4250 Claremont Drive
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Via NBC DFW

