Salvation Army Providing Cooling Stations Across North Texas

The Salvation Army has opened cooling stations for outside workers, senior citizens, homeless or anyone needing rest from the smoldering heat, at the following locations.
Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff)
1007 Hutchins Road
Dallas, TX 75203
Denton
1508 East McKinney Street
Denton, TX 76201
Irving
250 East Grauwyler Road
Irving, TX 75061
McKinney
600 Wilson Creek Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Arlington
712 W. Abram Street
Arlington, TX 76013
Oak Cliff
1617 W. Jefferson Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208
Garland
451 W. Ave D
Garland, TX 75040
Lewisville
207 Elm Street
Lewisville, TX 75067
Plano
3528 E. 14th Street
Plano, TX 75074
Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)
3023 NW 24th St
Fort Worth, TX 7610
The Salvation Army, Ellis County
620 Farley St.
Waxahachie, TX 75165
CBS 11 also reports each station will have bottled water and A/C.
Dallas’s largest Cooling Station is at the Salvation Army shelter on Harry Hines. Ft. Worth has a big location on Lancaster Ave.
The main cooling stations are open 7-days-per-week, 9am-8pm.
Cooling Stations are also at 11 Salvation Army community centers, weekdays 9am-5pm.