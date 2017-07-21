Woman Documents “Nightmare Airplane Passenger” After She Rests Her Feet On The Armrest

Jessie Char was traveling on a flight from when she came face to face…or rather face to feet with every plane traveler’s worst nightmare.

As she was settling in, the two seats next to her were totally empty. Nice! Every passenger’s dream!

My two favorite people to sit with on a plane pic.twitter.com/L3WqX4nfkJ — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

And then the woman behind her decided to get comfortable for the trip.

You guys will never guess what happened next. — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

Char explained in an interview, “I had to put my phone away when we took off and couldn’t update until I landed. But just a few minutes after takeoff is when the feet emerged.” Yes, every plane passenger’s worst fear and biggest irritation: the feet from the person behind you invading your arm rest space.

Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

Everyone has had to deal with this at some point, right? She continued in her interview, “I was going to tell a flight attendant, but then I was like let this one fly and post it on the Internet. I just hope this dissuades people from doing it in the future. But if one should find themself in a situation like this in the future, Char does have some advice: “I tried not to breathe super heavily while they were present.”

Via People