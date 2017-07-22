A ‘Stranger Things’ Trailer Dropped at Comic-Con and It’s Worth Freaking Out About

July 22, 2017 7:03 PM
Filed Under: Comic-Con, new, Stranger things, Stranger Things Season 2, Thrilling, trailer

We may not get to see Stranger Things Season 2 until October 27, but this brand spanking new trailer for Season 2 is getting us so amped! What we do now about season 2 so far is that it jumps ahead one year, but will keep the chilly autumn vibes as viewers watch. That means Halloween 1984 is going to be worth watching! Not to mention the many show-themed costumes we’re sure to see around.

The new trailer also gives us a glimpse of the  new characters that will join the cast. Max (Sadie Sink), who joins the boys’ class as a new kid from California, Bob Newby (Sean Astin), a kind-hearted nerd who went to high school with Joyce (Winona Ryder), and Hopper (David Harbour) who now manages the local Hawkins RadioShack.

Stranger Things will be available to stream on Netflix October 27.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live