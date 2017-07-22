Linkin Park Finished Filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Less Than One Week Before Chester Bennington’s Death

Fans of Linkin Park everywhere may get to see one of the last segments Chester Bennington recorded with Linkin Park in an episode of Carpool Karaoke coming August 8. Carpool Karaoke: The Series is whopping 16-episode standalone series executive-produced by the Late Late Show’s James Corden.

The group tweeted a photo of July 14 of them posing on the set of the show with host Ken Jeong. The post was made days before Chester Bennington’s death.

Ken Jeong has expressed his condolences to Bennington’s family and friends.

I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) July 20, 2017

Although the series is expected to release August 8 on Apple Music there’s no word at this time on when Linkin Park and Bennington’s segment will air.

In the wake of Bennington’s death, Linkin Park has cancelled their tour. Live Nation has also released a statement:

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

Linkin Park also happened to release the music video for the latest single “Talking to Myself” on the morning of Chester Bennington’s death.