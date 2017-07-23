8 Dead, 30 Injured Found In Back Of Tractor-Trailer In San Antonio

In what authorities believe to be a case of human trafficking, 30 people, along with 8 who had passed were found in the back of a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of a Walmart in San Antonio. The police were alerted after an employee was approached by a man reportedly riding in the truck and asked for some water.

Breaking 2:28am – SAFD confirms multiple bodies found inside a trailer parked outside a Walmart in SW San Antonio. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/Av8JviQt9f — Jack Acosta (@JackAcostaKENS5) July 23, 2017

When the police conducted a welfare check of the truck, they found the passengers, tightly cramped in a space with no air conditioning. 20 of the passengers were in serious or critical condition, while others were suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration. The temperatures in San Antonio at the time the passengers were discovered reached 100 degrees.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said at the scene, “They were very hot to the touch. So these people were in this trailer without any signs of any type of water. It was a mass casualty situation for us. With heat strokes or heat injuries, a lot of them are going to have some irreversible brain damage.”

Update 944a – Homeland Security taking over investigation in deaths of 8 people found in a trailer in a Walmart parking lot in SW SA. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/3uplduK1J0 — Jack Acosta (@JackAcostaKENS5) July 23, 2017

The driver has not been identified, but he has been arrested, and will face both state and federal charges.

Via Inside Edition