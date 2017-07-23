Arlington Police Set To Implement Road Rage Hotline

The Arlington Police department is ready to introduce a new method in order to combat the disturbing, growing trend of road rage incidents.

The department plans to implement a “road rage hotline,” in order for drivers to directly report incidents of road rage they witness while on the roadways. After a call is received, a letter of warning will be sent to the perpetrator, detailing their incidents and outlining the dangers of road rage.

This is only part of the department’s plan to reduce road rage incidents. A task force of more than 100 officers has already been created solely dedicated to reducing and preventing aggressive driving and road rage.

The police are scheduled to have the phone line fully up and operational within the next two weeks.

Via WFAA