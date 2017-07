Michael McAvoy is one heck of a proud Dad! Not only because his daughter just said her first word…but because her first word was a superhero! Watch it below.

Well, as a bit of a geek, I am over-the-moon with my daughter's first word. Can't understand why my wife isn't as happy about it. pic.twitter.com/L7vSao5xFF — Michael McAvoy (@KillieMeSoftly) July 18, 2017

Now if she had said “Magneto”…I would have been totally blown away!

Source: Twitter

