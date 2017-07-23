Beloved Texas Rangers Superfan Sister Frances Evans Passes Away At 90

July 23, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: arlington, baseball, Dallas, DFW, fan, local, sister frances evans, Sports, Texas, Texas Rangers
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Texas Ranger’s community is mourning the death of a long-time supporter and avid superfan.

Sister Frances Evans passed away in her Fort Worth home Friday at the age of 90.  Her Ranger’s fandom dates all the way back to 1972.  She was the first person to walk through the doors of the then Ballpark in Arlington in 1994.  If you were ever in attendance at a game, no matter where you were sitting, chances are you heard the beat of the drum she always brought.

The team wrote of Sister Frances’ passing:

It has been the great honor and privilege of the Texas Rangers organization to have a 47-year
association with Sister Frances.  We extend our deepest sympathies to all of her family and friends.
She will be missed at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Fort Worth.

Via WFAA

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live