Beloved Texas Rangers Superfan Sister Frances Evans Passes Away At 90

The Texas Ranger’s community is mourning the death of a long-time supporter and avid superfan.

Sister Frances Evans passed away in her Fort Worth home Friday at the age of 90. Her Ranger’s fandom dates all the way back to 1972. She was the first person to walk through the doors of the then Ballpark in Arlington in 1994. If you were ever in attendance at a game, no matter where you were sitting, chances are you heard the beat of the drum she always brought.

The team wrote of Sister Frances’ passing:

It has been the great honor and privilege of the Texas Rangers organization to have a 47-year

association with Sister Frances. We extend our deepest sympathies to all of her family and friends.

She will be missed at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Fort Worth.

Via WFAA