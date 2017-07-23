Patient Plays Guitar While Undergoing Brain Surgery (Video)

July 23, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Abhishek Prasad, brain surgery, Guitar, music, Musician, musician's dystonia, Operation, video
(Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Musician’s Dystonia had prevented Abhishek Prasad from moving several fingers on his left hand while playing his guitar.  He had tried all matters of painkillers and vitamins, believing it to be just from over practice.  When doctors discovered his dystonia, they decided to operate.

Mr. Prasad underwent brain surgery to hopefully correct the issue, and by all accounts, it was a great success.  He no longer feels pain while playing the guitar, and we can confirm that, because smack dab in the middle of the operating room, as Prasad was surrounded by a number of doctors and nurses, he was wide awake, happily strumming his instrument.

Doctors asked him to play the guitar every time they “burnt” a circuit in the brain, a common treatment for Musician’s Dystonia.  Prasad says he remembers everything from the procedure, but was under local anaesthesia, so he felt no pain.

Although he said shortly after the operation that his left hand and leg felt “a little weak,” in about a month’s time he should be fully recovered.

Via BBC

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live