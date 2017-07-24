Britney Spears once rejected ‘Bachelorette’ star DeMario Jackson’s pick-up attempt

July 24, 2017 6:12 PM
(Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Before he was involved in a scandal on the “Bachelor in Paradise” set, DeMario Jackson tried to pick up Britney Spears.

The reality star unsuccessfully attempted to give his phone number to Spears after he crossed paths with her in Los Angeles in 2008, before he was famous, as seen in a video shared Monday by photo agency X17.

In the short video, Jackson approaches Spears as she walks back to her car from a pharmacy with paparazzi photographers behind her.  Check out the video!

-source via nydailynews.com

