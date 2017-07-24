Christmas Picture Goes Horribly Wrong After The Drone Dive-Bombs A Toddler

July 24, 2017 1:05 PM
(Photo by STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Every Christmas families strive for the perfect picture for their holiday cards. The family is dressed in their best, usually in matching colors. Everyone is put together with a smile on their face…until the photo goes wrong.

This video is from Christmas 2016. It hasn’t quite gone viral yet, but we’re hoping to change that today. Meet the Kolbers. In an effort to get the best family shot, they sent a drone into the sky. Perhaps more drone training was needed or maybe the operator got distracted, but in a matter of seconds things go horribly wrong.

Instead of getting that perfect family photo, the drone attacked a child. For whatever reason, the drone dive-bombed, narrowly missing an infant and landing in the face of a little girl.

Family photography with a drone gone wrong

Hilariously enough, no one moves as the drones approaches. They all scream and close their eyes as if to prepare for impact. Yet still, no one moves, making for one hilarious pic!

By the way, the toddler is fine and even thinks this video is pretty funny.

 

