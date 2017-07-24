France Introduces New Airline Catered To Millennials

July 24, 2017 6:10 AM
(Photo by Krafft Angerer/Getty Images)

Air France is determined to cater to a younger generation.  The airline announced the launch of a brand new, low-cost airline geared specifically towards millennials.

The new airline, Joon, is expected to launch this fall, and will offer, at first, short-haul routes from its base at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle (CDG), with longer flights scheduled for 2018.

According to a press release, Joon is aimed at young and working travelers, whose lifestyles “revolve around digital technology.”  That sounds pretty vague, and it is.  The airline hasn’t gone into any real specifics on how they will cater to millennials, only offering that the brand has been designed “to meet their requirements and aspirations, with an authentic and connected offering that stands out in the world of air transport.”

