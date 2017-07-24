Jordan Spieth Celebrates Open Championship Victory By Giving His Caddie A Love Tap And Chugging Out Of The Claret Jug

Jordan Spieth won the Open Championship Sunday for already his third major championship in his young career.

The 23-year-old celebrated his victory like any proper 23-year-old male would. Guys show their friends affection in different ways. Some hug. Others prefer a hardy handshake. And some like to inflict small amounts of pain. Spieth is one of those fellas, apparently. While walking through the clubhouse after his victory, he decided to give his caddie a little “love tap,” right on his soft spot so to speak.

Another video, this time from fellow golfer Justin Thomas, shows Spieth chugging a beverage from his trophy, the Claret Jug.

The proper way to celebrate winning the British Open. 📹: Justin Thomas/Snapchat pic.twitter.com/G0Bq0xNddT — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 23, 2017

It’s another tradition for winners and their pals to drink from the jug, but this trophy has been handed to every Open winner since 1928. That’s a lot of chugging!

Congrats, Jordan!

Via SB Nation