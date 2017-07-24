‘Jusitce League’, ‘Stranger Things’ & ‘Avengers’; WATCH All The New Trailers From SDCC 2017

If you couldn’t make it to San Diego last week for Comic Con, don’t worry! We’ve got all the important trailers for you right here…all in one place! Everything from Justice League to Stranger Things Season 2.

Ok, so where should we begin? Ok, ok, Justice League it is! No spoilers, but we’re pretty sure that’s Superman at the end!

Up next, we’ve got a new and improved trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, which is leading the new trailers in most views right now. We are loving the bromance between Thor and Hulk!

The kids from Stranger Things might not be superheros, but they’re equally as awesome! Honestly. this trailer starts off a little slow. In fact, you may start thinking “didn’t they do this exact same thing in the first season?” However, stick with it! It’s starts escalating. They’re building to something insane! We can’t wait!

As for the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, well, this one will probably get taken down at some point since it’s a bootleg of sorts. Not sure we’re going to be able to handle Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Chris Pratt in one movie! You can watch the trailer HERE.

Of course there are a few good honorable mentions…here are the trailers for Arrow, The Walking Dead, and Star Trek: Discovery.

We have so much to look forward to this fall!