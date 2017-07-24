Little Girl Dressed up as Wonder Woman Meets Gal Gadot and the Tearful Encounter Is Adorable

July 24, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Adorable, Comic-Con, Encounter, Gal Gadot, Justice League, Wonder Woman
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This year’s Comic-Con in San Diego saw a precious moment between one superhero and another. A little girl dressed from head-to-toe in a Wonder Woman outfit tearfully walked up to Gal Gadot and was immediately comforted by the movie star. You can see Gadot holding the girl’s hands as she’s explaining her adoration for the superhero. Meanwhile, costars of Justice League fondly watched the moment go down. You can see Gadot mouthing to the young warrior, “But now we’re friends so there’s no reason to cry anymore, all right? Because we are together.”

A photo of the candid moment was posted by film maker Scott Derrickson with the caption, “These movies matter.”

And these movies do. Female representation in the movie industry is so important for moments such as the one above. Wonder Woman was wildly successful in the box office becoming the top grossing movie of the summer.

The little girl’s mother also responded to the video of the encounter that went viral:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live