Little Girl Dressed up as Wonder Woman Meets Gal Gadot and the Tearful Encounter Is Adorable

This year’s Comic-Con in San Diego saw a precious moment between one superhero and another. A little girl dressed from head-to-toe in a Wonder Woman outfit tearfully walked up to Gal Gadot and was immediately comforted by the movie star. You can see Gadot holding the girl’s hands as she’s explaining her adoration for the superhero. Meanwhile, costars of Justice League fondly watched the moment go down. You can see Gadot mouthing to the young warrior, “But now we’re friends so there’s no reason to cry anymore, all right? Because we are together.”

.@GalGadot shared a moment with a young Wonder Woman cosplayer while signing autographs with the Justice League at San Diego @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/KZhucQd0yC — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2017

A photo of the candid moment was posted by film maker Scott Derrickson with the caption, “These movies matter.”

These movies matter pic.twitter.com/V5Sz7lFwiE — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) July 22, 2017

And these movies do. Female representation in the movie industry is so important for moments such as the one above. Wonder Woman was wildly successful in the box office becoming the top grossing movie of the summer.

The little girl’s mother also responded to the video of the encounter that went viral: