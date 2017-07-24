Michael Phelps Finally Raced A Shark, And It Actually Was Really Close! (Video)

The Discovery Channel kicked off their annual Shark Week with a spectacle. Man vs. Animal. Olympian vs. Predator. Michael Phelps vs. a shark.

The race occurred just off the coast off South Africa, and if you were concerned for the Olympian’s safety…don’t be. Discovery Channel calculated the time the shark swam, and compared it to Phelps’ time. The swimmer told Good Morning America, ““We’re not in the water at the same exact time. I think that’s the one thing we all – we want everyone to know — I was safe, which was number one. I had 12 to 14 divers underneath me when we were doing the race.”

And the race actually ended up being really close. Phelps finished with a 100 meter time in 38.1 seconds, and the shark finished the same in 36.1.

Phelps told Fox News, that this was “probably the hardest race [he’s] ever had.” Phelps isn’t used to silver medals, but in the case of going up against a Great White, he said he’ll “take one.”

As for a rematch?

Via Fox News