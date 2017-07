If you have an Apple device, you’re sure to have been entertained by Siri at one point or another. Apple’s popular artificial intelligence can be incredibly helpful, a smart alec, a storyteller and now, a singer!

We’ve found that Siri is a big fan of 80’s music, specifically Queen! I mean, do you blame her?

If you’re able go ahead and tell Siri: “I see a little silhouette of a man.” – You’re welcome!

If you don’t have Siri, it’s okay USA Today filmed her response for the rest of us.