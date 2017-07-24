Teacher Starts Panhandling In Order To Buy School Supplies For Students

July 24, 2017 6:48 AM
Filed Under: GoFundMe, Oklahoma, Panhandle, school, supplies, teacher, Teresa Danks
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Teresa Danks is an elementary school teacher in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Recent budget cuts have forced her to purchase school supplies for her students out of her own pocket.  She spends, on average, about $2,000 of her own money every year on school supplies.

Earlier last week, she decided to take fundraising in her own hands.  She went out on the street and started panhandling, asking strangers for the money for her students that the district refuses to giver her.

Teresa also started a GoFundMe page to supplement the donations.  She’s hoping to raise $20,000 for school supplies, and so far has reached $3,240 in donations.

Via WFAA

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live