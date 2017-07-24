Veteran Who Survived Dunkirk Evacuation Fights Tears At Film’s Premiere. “It Was Just Like I Was There Again.”

Ken Sturdy was just 20-years-old when he was part of the Royal Navy assigned to rescue soldiers stranded and surrounded by the German army. The story of the Battle of Dunkirk has been made into a feature film, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Tom Hardy and Harry Styles.

Some 77 years later, Sturdy attended the a premiere of the film in his hometown of Calgary, where he recounted his vivid memory of those historic nine days. He said, “Watching the movie, I could see my old friends again and a lot of them died in the war. I went on convoys after that in the North Atlantic. I had lost so many of my buddies. Tonight I cried because it’s never the end. It won’t happen. We the human species are so intelligent and we do such astonishing things. We can fly to the moon but we still do stupid things.”

Dunkirk is predicted as an early Oscars’ favorite, with The Independent rewarding it five stars saying that Nolan “managed to combine the epic and the intimate.”

