Bieber’s Music Manager, Scooter Braun, Apologizes To Fans For Tour Cancellation

Yesterday, Justin Bieber dropped a bombshell by announcing the surprise cancellation of the last 15 dates of his ‘Purpose’ tour, including the July 29th show at AT&T Stadium. His music manager, Scooter Braun, took to instagram today to apologize to Bieber’s fans.

“To Justin who gave it his all night after night thank you. And to those that won’t be able to see it…on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent,” Braun wrote. “But a man’s soul and well being I truly care about came first and We [sic] must all respect and honor that. Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again.”

Braun also thanked “fans from all over the world”, promoters and gave just recognition for “an incredible run.”

The ‘Purpose’ tour was headed to Asia, along with a some additional U.S. tour dates.