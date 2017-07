Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was discovered by his housekeeper the morning of the 20th, dead by hanging.

The police just released the 911 call made by Bennington’s driver, who was most likely there to take him to a scheduled photo shoot, and in the call, you can hear the wails and screams of his housekeeper in the background.

Warning, some may find the following audio disturbing. Please proceed with caution.

Rest in Peace.

Via TMZ