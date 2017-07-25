Justin Bieber Cancels Tour For Some Rest, Relaxation, And To “Ride Some Bikes”

July 25, 2017 9:05 AM
Ok you can’t really blame the Biebs for pulling out of the rest of the Purpose World Tour.  Bikes are pretty awesome.  And riding them is even better!

That’s what Justin Bieber told a TMZ cameraman when he was asked why he cancelled the remaining 14 dates of his Purpose World Tour, including a stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.  Bieber told the cameraman he’d been touring constantly for two years, and it was time for himself.  As to what he’s looking forward to?  The Biebs said, “Just resting, getting some relaxation.  We’re gonna ride some bikes.”

Bieber knows his fans are still upset at the cancellation, but he wants them to know he still loves them, and is sorry for what’s transpiring.

