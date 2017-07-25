Justin Bieber’s Management Say’s Health Concerns are the Real Reason For Cancelling His Tour, Not Religion

Biebers Management agency says stopping the tour due religion is inaccurate.

Scooter Braun Management, the agency that manages Beiber tells All Access “We wanted to support JUSTIN’s well being and his wish to rest. We have no comment as it applies to JB’s religious beliefs as they have no bearing here. As management we are here to protect JUSTIN’s health above all, and that was where this decision to cancel the tour was rooted.” Beiber tells TMZ he already told us what’s wrong, when he said he just needed to rest after 2 years on the road.