Meet Jonathan Goldsmith, “The Most Interesting Man In The World,” This Saturday In Plano

July 25, 2017 6:32 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, DFW, jonathan goldsmith, local, mexican sugar, Most Interesting Man In The World, Plano, Shops at Legacy
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

It’s sad that Jonathan Goldsmith is no longer peddling Dos Equis as ‘The Most Interesting Man in the World,” but he hasn’t gone anywhere.

When the beer company announced they were terminating their relationship with Goldsmith, he quickly hopped on to become the new face, beard, and voice of Astral Tequila.  And now, he’s coming to Plano.  This coming Saturday, Goldsmith will be appearing at Mexican Sugar, located at the Shops of Legacy in Plano from 5:30 to 6:30pm.

Mexican Sugar says if you’re lucky, he will even hand deliver your cocktails to your table!

Via Plano Profile 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live