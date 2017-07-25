Police Drop Charges Against Lucky Whitehead; Police Department Regrets He Was Cut

Yesterday the story broke that a warrant had been issued for Lucky Whitehead after he failed to show for a court date for an alleged arrest. The Cowboys then cut the receiver/returner despite the fact that Whitehead said it was a case of mistaken identity.

Today CBS DFW is reporting that all charges agains Lucky Whitehead have been dropped.

ALERT: #LuckyWhitehead agent ricco Hughes tells me shoplifting 'charges have been dropped.' Ex #Cowboys lucky was telling me the truth — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 25, 2017

Prince William County Police later confirmed the report by saying that they had the wrong guy.

“The man charged on the morning of June 22 was not in possession of identification at the time of the encounter; however, did verbally provide identifying information to officers, which included a name, date of birth, and social security number matching that of Rodney Darnell Whitehead, Jr. Officers then checked this information through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) database. The DMV photo on file was then used to compare to the man who was in custody. Officers acted in good faith that, at the time, the man in custody was the same man matching the information provided. At this point, the police department is also confident in confirming that Mr. Whitehead’s identify was falsely provided to police during the investigation. The police department is currently seeking the identity of the man involved in the incident. Since the identifying information provided by the arrestee during the investigation was apparently false, the police department is working with the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to clear Mr. Whitehead from this investigation. The police department regrets the impact these events had on Mr. Whitehead and his family.”

Whoops!