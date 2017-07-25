Two Strangers Finally Meet on ‘Good Morning America’ After Keeping an Inside Joke Up for Three Years

It’s a story you don’t hear about everyday. Kent State students Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec casually swiped on online dating app, Tinder, a while back. It might sound like an ordinary story at first, but a simple exchange of messages quickly (or should we say slowly) became the inside joke between these two leading to a message exchange on the app that lasted for THREE years! That’s quite a long time talking to someone without meeting them.

The students’ sarcasm quickly made these two an internet sensation especially when Josh decided to post the conversation on Twitter saying, “Hahahaha one day I’m going to meet this girl and it’s going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts.” And indeed, most messages were months apart and a couple almost a year apart!

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

After the post went viral, Tinder reached out to the two and told them to pick any city they’d like to have their first date in and they would send them there.

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

The long-awaited encounter gained even more attention after this and that’s when Good Morning America stepped in. The two agreed to meet for the very first time before their big date in front of millions of viewers. No pressure!

The two finally met Tuesday morning on Good Morning America and the encounter was everything love fanatics hoped for! See the interview below.