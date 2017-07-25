Video: This Is Not How You Water Slide!

Summer is the time for crazy water related stunts, but there are things you need to consider when planning acts of pure stupidity. For one, if there are rocks in the water, avoid them. We’d say don’t do stunts like this drunk, but honestly, who’d even think of stuff like this sober. Oh, and also, its hot, very hot. That means metal, among other things gets very hot.

0 – 100 real quick!🤘🏽 Thanks for filming @rainerkleive 🙂 A post shared by Benjamin Forthun (@benjaminforthun) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

That’s where our brave hero might have run into some trouble. Yes, he laded an impressive jump. Basically he started by jumping off a roof and ended skidding across the water like a slip and slid. It really was a genius stunt. Though, its hard to tell from the video, but we’re pretty sure Evel Knievel left about half his back on the scalding hot met slide.

All in all, amazing stunt, high chance of injury, captured on camera, textbook viral video. Good work guys. Hope the hospital bill isn’t too high,

Via Mashable