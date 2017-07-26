Advice For People In Their 20’s

REDDIT.com recently asked people for suggestions of things to do in your 20s, so you won’t regret it later in life!
The usual popped up, including:
*saving more money
*exercising more
* taking better care of your teeth
However, there have been some interesting and unusual suggestions, including:
*taking up meditation
*getting rid of all your social media pics from your teen years (I say at least getting rid of what could hurt you later… lol)
Personally, I have the following (3) suggestions:
- plan for your financial future
- develop at least 3 close friendships and nurture them
- find a spiritual path and allow it to help you in life
“What Advice Would You Give Someone In Their 20s To Avoid Regret Later In Life?”