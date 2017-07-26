American Idol Trying To Get Lionel Richie And Charlie Puth As The Last Remaining Judges

July 26, 2017 4:33 PM
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

American Idol is getting closer to assembling a full squad.  The show’s zeroing in on finalists to join Katy Perry on the judges’ panel.

‘Idol’ sources told TMZ Lionel Richie’s still a favorite to fill one of the 2 remaining seats, and singer Charlie Puth has emerged as a front-runner for the other one.  Show execs will meet with ABC this week to finalize their choices and make offers.

However, there could be a country curveball.  Sources say Luke Bryan is in the mix because he impressed producers in early discussions.  Also if things don’t work out with 2 of those 3, we’re told Keith Urban is an ‘Idol’ vet who could slide in as an alternate.

Katy and Ryan are anxiously waiting to see who joins them.

-source via TMZ.com

