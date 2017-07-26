Every Member Of One Direction Tweeted About The Group’s Seven Year Anniversary…Except For Zayn

July 26, 2017 5:53 AM
(Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images)

July 23rd marked the seven-year anniversary of One Direction officially becoming a group.  They individually went to audition for The X Factor, but the genius Simon Cowell saw the potential they had together as a group, and thus, the birth of One Direction in 2010.

Though the boys have parted ways, hopefully just for now, they each still took the time to send a message thanking fans for all the support they’ve received over the last seven years.  Well, they all took the time, except for Zayn.

Zayn has always sort of been the odd man out, but it’s still sad to see him not acknowledge the group publicly.  Who knows?  Maybe he sent a message privately to the other four.  Either way, congrats to Liam, Niall, Harry, Louis, and Zayn on an AMAZING seven years!

