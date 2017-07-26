Every Member Of One Direction Tweeted About The Group’s Seven Year Anniversary…Except For Zayn

July 23rd marked the seven-year anniversary of One Direction officially becoming a group. They individually went to audition for The X Factor, but the genius Simon Cowell saw the potential they had together as a group, and thus, the birth of One Direction in 2010.

Though the boys have parted ways, hopefully just for now, they each still took the time to send a message thanking fans for all the support they’ve received over the last seven years. Well, they all took the time, except for Zayn.

7 years. Wowwww! Thank you all for everything . You are all life changers — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 24, 2017

1. Thank you.

2. Thank you.

3. Thank you.

4. Thank you.

5. Thank you.

6. Thank you.

7. Thank you. Love you. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 24, 2017

#7YearsOfOneDirection wow where has the time gone ! All the love to the lads and of course you fans ! Thanks for sticking around 🙂 — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2017

#7YearsOfOneDirection Wow! We've been on an incredible journey. Special thanks to all of our fans for being there ❤️you inspire me everyday — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 23, 2017

Zayn has always sort of been the odd man out, but it’s still sad to see him not acknowledge the group publicly. Who knows? Maybe he sent a message privately to the other four. Either way, congrats to Liam, Niall, Harry, Louis, and Zayn on an AMAZING seven years!

Via Seventeen