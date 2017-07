AMP 1037 is hooking you up with tickets to see Niall Horan!

Niall Horan is coming to South Side Ballroom on November 17th, and we’ve got your pair of tickets.

Listen ALL-DAY for the cue to call then dial 214 or 817 787-1037 for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Just another way we are AMP-ing up your Summer!