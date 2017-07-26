Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album Might Be a Reference to the Infamous Elevator Fight with Solange According to This Theory

Despite Jay-Z’s explanation behind his latest album 4:44 being about revelations he had 4:44am, fans everywhere and now scratching their heads wondering if that’s really inspiration behind the album. A new theory has surfaced after Twitter user, Stephen Ossola, posted a photo of an address that has taken the internet by storm.

Stephen tweeted out a photo of his recent visit to The Standard in New York, which displays the address 444. Read more because it’s a theory that sounds very, very likely.

I'm at The Standard where Solange beat Jay-Z's ass in the elevator. THE ADDRESS IS 444. I AM SHOOK pic.twitter.com/ZKtAVxMQiS — Stephen (@StephenOssola) July 26, 2017

So here’s the deal: The Standard in New York is technically 848 Washington St. according to Google Maps, but the rooftap bar accompanied with a penthouse dance space is actually called Le Bain, and that address is 444 West 13th Street. It could only make sense that this is where Solange, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were hanging out during the afterparty on the night of that fiasco.

Jay-Z might be sticking to his side of the story here, but fans can’t help but wonder if there’s more to it than that. After all the Mr. Carter is known for his constant use of symbolism. A coincidence? We think not.