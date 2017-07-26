Katy Perry Smacked In The Face By Basketball During Music Video Shoot

July 26, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: funny, Katy Perry, music video, smacked, swish swish
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Katy Perry is in the middle of a brand new music video shoot, and so far, all we really know is she can take a headshot like a champ!

The singer posted a new still from the shoot of her music video for “Swish Swish” that shows the pop star getting smacked right in the face with a basketball!

Be the ball they said, become one they said 🤦🏼‍♀️ #swishswish

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

She also shared another picture from the shoot, showing Perry sitting in some bleachers with a cutout of her head akin to the samous Crying Jordan meme.

nothing is sacred 🙍🏼

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

We don’t have a lot of other details on the video or its release, but we will be on the lookout!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live