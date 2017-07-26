Katy Perry Smacked In The Face By Basketball During Music Video Shoot

Katy Perry is in the middle of a brand new music video shoot, and so far, all we really know is she can take a headshot like a champ!

The singer posted a new still from the shoot of her music video for “Swish Swish” that shows the pop star getting smacked right in the face with a basketball!

Be the ball they said, become one they said 🤦🏼‍♀️ #swishswish A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

She also shared another picture from the shoot, showing Perry sitting in some bleachers with a cutout of her head akin to the samous Crying Jordan meme.

nothing is sacred 🙍🏼 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 18, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

We don’t have a lot of other details on the video or its release, but we will be on the lookout!