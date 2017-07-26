Man Arrested After Smuggling Deadly Snakes Into Country In Potato Chip Cans

A man was arrested trying to bring three deadly king cobra snakes into the United States while keeping them hidden in potato-chip cans.

When authorities searched Rodrigo Franco’s home, they found a tank tucked away in a child’s bedroom with a live alligator, and other tanks that contained multiple protected species, including alligator snapping turtles, a common snapping turtle, and five diamondback terrapins.

On the same day the snakes were discovered, authorities found that Franco mailed six protected turtles, desert box turtles, three-toed box turtles, and ornate box turtles to Hong Kong in an unrelated shipment that was also intercepted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

He potentially faces up to 20 years in prison for the smuggling charges, as well as other allegations involving the other reptiles and protected species.

