Terrell Police Looking For Man Whose Pet Monkey Bit Girl At Buc-ee’s

Police in Terrell are looking for a man whose pet monkey bit a small child while she was holding it.

The man walked into the Terrell location of a Buc-ee’s convenience store with the monkey on his shoulder last Friday just before 4pm. Understandably, when people see a monkey in the wild, they want to pet and hold the monkey. The man obliged, but unfortunately the little animal got spooked or scared because he snipped at the small girl. Luckily, it was only a scratch, but police still want to make sure the monkey’s shots are up to date.

Police are looking for any information about the man and his monkey. If you know the man, or his monkey, call the Terrell police department at 469-474-2700.

Via NBC DFW