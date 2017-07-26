The Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In The World!

Every wonder how much pro athletes earn in a year?

In addition to salary, endorsements can add significant income.

According to MarketWatch, HowMuch.net has released their list of the “2016 Top 1o Highest Paid Athletes.”

10. Drew Brees – Quarterback – NFL’s New Orleans Saints – $45 million

9. Lewis Hamilton- Formula One Racing Driver – $46 million

8. Steph Curry – NBA’s Golden State Warriors – $47 million

7. Rory McIlroy – Northern Irish Pro Golfer (#1 ranked in the Official World Golf Ranking for 95 weeks) – $50 million

6. Andrew Luck – Quarterback – NFL’s Indianapolis Colts – $50 million

5. Kevin Durant – NBA’s Golden State Warriors – $61 million

4. Roger Federer – Swiss Pro Tennis Player – $64 million

3. Lionel Messi – Argentine Pro Soccer player for Spanish club FC Barcelona and the Argentina National Team – $80 million

2. LeBron James – NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers – $86 million

#1 – Cristiano Ronaldo – Portuguese Pro Soccer Player with Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portugal national team – $93 million

Never let anyone put down soccer… :).

Go, Ronaldo!